World figures react to shocking events in Washington

The US Capitol is currently in lockdown after protesters breached barricades amid violent clashes between President Donald Trump’s supporters and Washington DC police.

The skirmishes came just shortly after President Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

The Department of Homeland Security is sending additional federal agents to the US Capitol to help quell the violence.

A spokesperson told the Associated Press that officers from the Federal Protective Service and US Secret Service agents are being sent to the scene.

US President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation saying the scenes do not reflect "the true America".

Acknowledging that the eyes of the world were now on Washington DC, Mr Biden called on US President Donald Trump to "step up" and appear on TV immediately to call on his supporters to stand down.

Police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

World leaders have been responding as the events unfold in Washington.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that he was watching the events unfold with "great concern and dismay".

"The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations.

"I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay."

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the scenes shocking.

"Shocking scenes in Washington DC. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected," Mr Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Vice president of the EU Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles said American democracy is under siege.

Mr Fontelles commended US President-elect Joe Biden and said: "The strength of US democracy will prevail over extremist individuals".

In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege.



This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a peaceful transfer of power is "vital".

"Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," he tweeted this evening.

British politicians from all parties have condemned the “profoundly shocking” scenes of President Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol in Washington DC.

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote: “Horrendous scenes from the US. These are not ‘protesters’ – this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the scenes from the Capitol were “utterly horrifying”.

She added: “Solidarity with those in (the United States) on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.”