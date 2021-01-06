Sudan set to normalise ties with Israel after signing US deal

Sudan set to normalise ties with Israel after signing US deal
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, left, welcomes US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin to the Cabinet Building, in Khartoum (AP)
Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 13:30
Samy Magdy, Associated Press

Sudan has signed the “Abraham Accords” with the US, paving the way for the African country to normalise ties with Israel.

A statement from the office of Sudan’s prime minister said that Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari signed the accord on Wednesday with visiting US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The recent US-negotiated deals between Arab countries and Israel have been a major foreign policy initiative by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The deals were named the “Abraham Accords” after the biblical patriarch revered by Muslims and Jews.

Abdullah Hamdok, right, welcomes Steven Mnuchin (AP)

The signing came just over two months after Mr Trump announced that Sudan would start to normalise ties with Israel.

Before Sudan, the Trump administration engineered diplomatic pacts late last year between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — the first since Jordan recognised Israel in the 1990s and Egypt in the 1970s.

Morocco also established diplomatic ties with Israel.

The agreements are all with countries that are geographically distant from Israel and have played a minor role, if any, in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The accords have also contributed to the severe isolation and weakening of the Palestinians by eroding a long-standing Arab consensus that recognition of Israel should only be given in return for concessions in the peace process.

More in this section

Researchers claim ‘world’s first’ coronavirus vaccine patch Researchers claim ‘world’s first’ coronavirus vaccine patch
Virus Outbreak Georgia Vaccine European regulators recommend Moderna Covid-19 jab
Julian Assange extradition WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange refused bail after avoiding extradition to US
israelpa-sourceplace: international
Tower block fire in London

Grenfell inquiry restart postponed due to third lockdown

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices