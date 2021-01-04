Stay-at-home lockdown – and school closures – announced for Scotland for January

Stay-at-home lockdown – and school closures – announced for Scotland for January
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the measures at the Scottish Parliament (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 14:49
PA Scotland Political Reporters

Most of Scotland will be placed in lockdown from Tuesday for the whole of January to tackle the rising spread of the new coronavirus strain, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

The First Minister said a legally-enforceable stay-at-home order will apply from Tuesday to areas currently under Level 4 – mainland Scotland and Skye -with exemptions in place for carers, essential shopping, unlimited outdoor exercise and being part of an extended household.

Schools and nurseries will remain closed to most pupils until February, meaning an additional two weeks of home learning for most pupils.

Ms Sturgeon announced the changes in a statement at the Scottish Parliament, which was recalled from recess to discuss stricter measures, telling MSPs taking no action could see Covid-19 capacity in hospitals overrun within “three or four weeks”.

She said: “We have an opportunity in Scotland to avert the situation here deteriorating to that extent but we must act quickly.”

The First Minister said the lockdown decision was taken after a meeting of the Scottish Cabinet on Monday morning.

She said: “I can confirm now, in summary, that we decided to introduce from tomorrow, for the duration of January, a legal requirement to stay at home except for essential purposes. This is similar to the lockdown of March last year.”

The Scottish Government had already announced school holidays were being extended to January 11, with ministers having originally planned for remote learning until January 18.

However, schools will still be open for the children of key workers who cannot work from home, and for vulnerable youngsters.

The First Minister said Scotland recorded 1,905 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from the 2,464 reported on Sunday. The daily test positivity rate is 15%, a marginal drop from 15.2% on Sunday.

Currently, the whole of mainland Scotland and Skye is under the toughest tier of restrictions, banning indoor visits except in limited special circumstances and restricting meetings outdoors to six people from two households.

More in this section

Iran Iran seizes oil tanker and enriches uranium amid mounting US tensions
Spain Brexit Gibraltar Pandemic issues overshadow Brexit as Gibraltar moves into new era
Pakistan Miners Killed Protests in Pakistan after miners killed by militants
coronavirusscotlandpa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
Vauxhall sale

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot shareholders agree to merger

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices