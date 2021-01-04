Coroner rules out involvement of other people in death of Nora Quoirin

Nora Quoirin went missing in August 2019 (Lucie Blackman Trust/Family handout/PA)
Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 04:40
Associated Press Reporter

The death of Nora Quoirin, a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, was most likely due to misadventure, a coroner has found.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said the 15-year-old likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

She disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on August 4, 2019, a day after her family arrived for a holiday.

After an extensive search, her body was found on August 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate about 1.6 miles from the resort.

Nora Quoirin was last seen in her bedroom at a resort in Malaysia (Family handout/Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of any foul play.

But Nora’s parents said she was likely kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and would not have wandered off on her own.

The coroner described that possibility as a theory and said it would be a breach of her duty to speculate on third-party involvement without any evidence.

A total of 49 witnesses testified over 24 days at the inquest, which began last August, using video-conferencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

