Vandals target homes of McConnell and Pelosi after Covid aid bill fails

Vandals have lashed out at the leaders of the US House and Senate, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig’s head, after Congress failed to approve an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray paint on Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s door in Kentucky read “WERES MY MONEY”. “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

At House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig’s head and fake blood on New Year’s Day, police said.

KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader’s home included the phrases “$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything,” apparently referencing Democratic legislators’ failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief checks from 600 dollars to 2,000 dollars.

The news station said security cameras surround the three-storey brick home in the Pacific Heights district.

Read More Republicans rebuff Trump on aid cheques and defence bill as Congress wraps up

Mr McConnell released a statement on Saturday condemning the vandalism at his home in Louisville.

Graffiti at the home of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Kentucky (Timothy D Easley/AP)

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” he stated. “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”

Mr McConnell said he and his wife were not intimidated by the vandalism. “We just hope our neighbours in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Louisville police are investigating the incident at Mr McConnell’s home, which occurred at around 5am on Saturday.

On New Year’s Day, Senate Republicans refused to allow debate over a bill to increase the amount of Covid-19 relief. The increase, supported by President Donald Trump, passed the Democratic-led House but was blocked by Mr McConnell.

The government has begun sending out the smaller payments to millions of Americans. The 600 dollar payment is going to individuals with incomes up to 75,000 dollars. Congress approved the payment in late December.