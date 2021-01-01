US hits 20 million coronavirus cases

US hits 20 million coronavirus cases
Healthcare professionals administer the Covid-19 vaccine at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Florida (Stephen M Dowell /Orlando Sentinel via AP)
Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 18:44
Associated Press Reporter

The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases has surpassed 20 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US figure is nearly twice the number recorded in India, which has the second most cases, and accounts for nearly a quarter of the 83 million-plus cases globally.

Covid-19 deaths have also increased in the country, now totalling more than 346,000.

India and Brazil trail behind the US in coronavirus cases at more than 10 million and seven million, respectively.

(PA Graphics)

The increase comes as officials race to vaccinate millions of Americans but have got off to a slow and messy start.

President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines and vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations.

However, Mr Biden acknowledged that it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated”.

More in this section

Italy Weather Italy’s coronavirus death toll now highest in Europe
Virus Outbreak New York In Pictures: Then-and-now images show contrast in New Year’s Eve celebrations
NYSE to set up Belfast outpost New York Stock Exchange to delist three Chinese companies under Trump order
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020

France praises nationality bid by Boris Johnson’s father Stanley

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

  • 8
  • 13
  • 21
  • 23
  • 40
  • 44
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices