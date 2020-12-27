Search for survivors ends after deadly avalanches in Iran

Search for survivors ends after deadly avalanches in Iran
The mountains are a popular location for hiking and climbing (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 18:54
Iranian rescue workers have ended their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital Tehran.

The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier.

The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches occurred is a popular weekend destination for hiking and climbing. Fridays are a day off for most Iranian workers.

State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing.

Rescuers workers have ended their search for survivros (Iran’s Red Crescent Society via AP)

Iran’s Red Crescent Society also released photos of rescue workers unloading body bags from a helicopter on Saturday.

Stave TV said 11 people were found dead and one died after being transferred to a hospital.

It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation.

Authorities said many had disregarded reports by the meteorological office about possible strong winds on Friday.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran although in 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.

