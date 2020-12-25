Explosion rocks central Nashville

Windows are broken after the explosion (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)
Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 14:34
Associated Press reporters

Emergency crews have responded to an explosion in central Nashville, in the US, news reports say.

Black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the area.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. Police and fire crews were at the scene.

A building is damaged near the area where an explosion was reported (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The TV station also quoted officials as saying the explosion did not seem suspicious.

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home.

Alarms blare in the background, as well the cries of people in distress. A fire is visible in the street outside.

Mr McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb, it was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

