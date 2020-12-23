Second new variant of Covid-19 detected in UK

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced two cases have been detected of another new variant of the coronavirus in the UK.

The two cases are contacts of confirmed cases who had travelled from South Africa.

"As part of our surveillance and thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we have detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK."

He said: “Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.”

He added: “We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted as we did when we discovered a new variant here.”

Mr Hancock continued: “This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK.”

The Health Secretary said both cases and close contacts of the cases have been quarantined, there are immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa and the Government is telling those who have been in contact with anyone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight that they must quarantine.

He added: “These measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain which is shortly to be analysed at Porton Down.”

Millions more people in England will be placed into lockdown from Stephen's Day as ministers acknowledged mounting concern about the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Hancock said the first variant coronavirus was spreading at a “dangerous rate” as he announced the fresh Tier 4 restrictions.

Areas moving to the toughest Tier 4 – where there is a stay at home order – from Boxing Day are: Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire – including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Cheshire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier 3.

Cornwall and Herefordshire move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Mr Hancock told a Downing Street press conference: “Just as we had got a tiered system in place that was able to control this virus we have discovered a new, more contagious virus – a variant that is spreading at a dangerous rate.”