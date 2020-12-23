Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail
Jimmy Lai (AP)
Wed, 23 Dec, 2020 - 08:15
Zen Soo, AP

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been granted bail, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national security-related charges.

Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for his media company, Next Digital.

He was later charged again on December 12 under the national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Lai appeared in court on Wednesday and was granted bail by the High Court. He had been kept behind bars since December 3.

Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law (AP)

He is among a recent string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months, prompting concerns that Hong Kong is cracking down on dissent following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in June.

Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The legislation outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

In certain cases, those charged under the national security law could also face trial in mainland China, where the legal system is highly opaque. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong sentenced prominent pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow to jail for their roles in an anti-government protest outside police headquarters last year.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Dec 23, 2020 Drivers clash with police in Dover as lorries are further delayed by travel ban
Three police officers killed by gunman in France Three police officers killed by gunman in France
Coronavirus - Mon Dec 21, 2020 More areas could face Tier 4 measures as mass testing aims to ease port chaos
laipa-sourceplace: international
France Train Attack Trial

Three police officers killed by gunman in France

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 19, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 16
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices