Covid-19: Netherlands bans flights from UK following new virus strain

The ban came into place at 6am on Sunday and will remain until January 1, 2021 “at the latest”. File picture

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 08:59
Steve Neville

The Netherlands has banned air travel from the UK due to fears over a new strain of coronavirus.

It comes after scientists in Britain confirmed that the new variant coronavirus was spreading more rapidly.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said the UK has informed the World Health Organisation that the new variant coronavirus can spread more quickly.

The ban came into place at 6am on Sunday and will remain until January 1, 2021 “at the latest”.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said it has reviewed the travel advisories for people arriving in the Netherlands from the UK. 

A statement read: “Pending further details and greater clarity on the situation in the United Kingdom, RIVM has advised that the risk of the new virus strain being introduced to the Netherlands should be minimised as much as possible by restricting or regulating travel from the UK.” 

As a result, the Dutch government decided to ban flights from the UK.

The statement added: “The government is closely monitoring developments abroad with regard to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and is considering additional measures regarding other modes of transport. 

  “Over the next few days, together with other EU member states, it will explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK.” 

Health officials in the Netherlands also said that sampling of a case there in early December “revealed the same virus strain as that observed in the UK.

“Following the latest reports from the UK, this case is being investigated further."

Officials also urged citizens not to travel “unless it is absolutely essential”.

The news of the new virus strain led British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce that from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 – effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, and hairdressers will be forced to close for two weeks – while people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

Mr Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

“There’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” he stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Crowds flee London after tough Tier 4 Covid restrictions announced

