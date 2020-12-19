Macron in 'stable' condition after contracting Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he attends by video conference a round table for the National Humanitarian Conference (NHC). Picture: Charles Platiau/Pool via AP

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 13:17

French President Emmanuel Macron is in a “stable” condition after contracting Covid-19, officials have said.

A statement from his Chief physician, Dr Jean-Christophe Perrochon., said Mr Macron “presents a stable state of health compared to Friday.

“He still presents the same symptoms of Covid-19 disease (fatigue, cough, body aches) which in no way prevent him from performing his functions.” Mr Macron’s positive test comes amid a rise in infections and warnings of more as French families prepare to get together for Christmas and New Year festivities.

France reported another 18,254 new infections on Thursday and its death toll is now just under 60,000.

The Pasteur Institute released a study on Friday suggesting meal times at home and in public are a major source of contamination.

Pasteur epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet said on France-Inter radio Friday that during the holidays “we can see each other, simply not be too numerous and at critical moments at meals, not too many people at the same table”.

Mr Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared” on Thursday morning and will self-isolate for seven days, in line with national health authorities’ recommendations, the presidency said.

He plans to continue working and went ahead with a planned speech via a video conference call on Thursday.

