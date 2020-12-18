Florida residents at odds with Trump moving to Mar-a-Lago - reports

President Donald Trump.

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 14:27

Florida residents are at odds with the outgoing US president over where Donald Trump lives when he leaves the White House.

It has been reported that Mr Trump has plans to live at Mar-a-Lago once his term concludes on January 20.

Mar-a-Lago is a the private club in Palm Beach which is owned by Mr Trump and also has residential quarters.

As reported by The New York Times, a letter from a neighbour of the Mar-a-Lago was sent to the Town of Palm Beach and the U.S. Secret Service on Tuesday.

It claimed that Mr Trump moving there would violate an agreement that was made allowing the US president to convert the property into a club.

“Per the use agreement of 1993, Mar-a-Lago is a social club, and no one may reside on the property,” the letter read.

“To avoid an embarrassing situation for everyone and to give the president time to make other living arrangements in the area, we trust you will work with his team to remind them of the use agreement parameters.

“Palm Beach has many lovely estates for sale, and surely he can find one which meets his needs.” 

The letter was sent by Reginald Stambaugh, a lawyer representing the DeMoss family.

According to reports, the agreement stated that Trump - or any other member - could not live at the club for more than three nonconsecutive weeks in a year.

UN secretary general calls for ‘people’s vaccine’

Iran builds underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

