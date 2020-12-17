£87,000 worth of Scotch stolen in Glasgow

2,400 cases were taken. 
The stolen trailer was later discovered empty. Picture: PA

Conor Riordan, PA Scotland

A trailer containing almost £87,172 (€96,265) worth of Glenfiddich whisky has been stolen in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

The red articulated trailer with white writing on the sides was stolen from Clydesmill Industrial Estate, Carmyle, at 9.15pm on Friday.

It contained 2,400 cases of Glenfiddich 12 year single malt Scotch whisky valued at £87,172 (€96,265).

The empty trailer was then discovered abandoned on Whistleberry Road, Blantyre at 10am on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Greenshields at Shettleston CID said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has seen this trailer since it was stolen on Friday 11 December until the empty trailer was recovered in Blantyre on Tuesday.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who has been approached and offered to buy any of this type of whisky at a considerably reduced price and where the seller has no proof of purchase or ownership.”

whiskypa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
