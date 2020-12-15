US ramps up coronavirus vaccination programme as second jab nears approval

Hundreds more US hospitals are to begin vaccinating their workers on Tuesday as regulators issued a positive review of a second jab.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, bringing it to the cusp of US authorisation.

A panel of outside experts will offer their recommendation on Thursday, with a final FDA decision expected soon thereafter.

It comes as hospitals across the US begin ramping up vaccinations with the jab developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which the FDA cleared last week.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, shipments of the vaccine are set to arrive at 400 additional hospitals and other distribution sites, one day after the nation’s death toll passed 300,000.

The first three million shots are being strictly rationed to frontline health workers and elderly patients, with hundreds of millions more shots needed over the coming months to protect most Americans.

The country’s daily death count continues to top 2,400 amid more than 210,000 new daily cases, based on weekly averages of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The first vaccine deliveries have provided a measure of encouragement to exhausted doctors, nurses and hospital staffers around the country.

Johnnie Peoples, a 43-year-old survival flight nurse, was excited and a little nervous on Monday afternoon as he became the first person to receive the vaccine at the University of Michigan Medical Centre in Ann Arbor.

“Just to be a part of it is a good feeling,’’ he said.

Vials of the vaccine have began arriving at hospitals across the US (Jacquelyn Martin/ Pool/AP)

In Florida, government officials expect to have 100,000 doses of the vaccine by Tuesday at five hospitals across the state.

“This is 20,000 doses of hope,” Tampa General Hospital president and chief executive office John Couris said after the delivery of 3,900 vaccine vials on Monday. Each vial has five doses.

Because the vaccine requires two rounds, the people getting injections now will need a second shot in about three weeks.

Vaccinations are also expected to begin on Tuesday in New Jersey, which is dividing some 76,000 doses among health workers and nursing home residents.

The US government is co-ordinating the massive delivery operation by private shipping and distribution companies based on locations chosen by state governors.

After another initial set of deliveries on Wednesday, officials in the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed in Washington said they will begin moving 580 more shipments through the weekend.

“We’re starting our drumbeat of continuous execution of vaccine as it is available,” Army General Gustave Perna, chief operating officer for Warp Speed, said on Monday.

“We package and we deliver. It is a constant flow of available vaccine.”

Colleen Teevan administers the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to healthcare worker Connor Paleski outside Hartford Hospital in Connecticut (Jessica Hill/AP)

Shots for nursing home residents will not begin in most states until next Monday, when some 1,100 facilities are set to begin vaccinations.

Mr Perna and other US officials reiterated their projection is 20 million Americans will be able to get their first shots by the end of December, and 30 million more in January.

That projection assumes swift authorisation of the Moderna vaccine up for review this week.

Like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna’s requires two shots for full protection.

Last month, Moderna and National Institutes of Health reported their shot appeared to be nearly 95% effective across various ages and racial groups, according to results from an ongoing 30,000-person study.

The main side-effects are fatigue, muscle aches and injection-site pain after the second dose.

Those flu-like reactions are common to many vaccines and are a sign the vaccine is revving up the immune system to help fight off the virus.

Moderna reported no major safety problems from its study but FDA’s panel is certain to scrutinise the data for any indications of possible severe allergic reactions or other rare side effects.

Officials in the UK are investigating several adverse reactions there with Pfizer’s vaccine.

Both Moderna’s and Pfizer/BioNTech’s shots are so-called mRNA vaccines, a brand-new technology.

They are not made with coronavirus itself, meaning there is no chance anyone could catch it from the shots.

Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognise the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.