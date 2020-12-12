US coronavirus vaccine rollout to begin on Monday

Officials in the US say the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine will begin arriving across the country on Monday morning.

Shipping companies UPS and FedEx will deliver Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 state locations, while another 450 sites will get the vaccine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Army General Gustave Perna, part of the Trump administration’s vaccine development programme Operation Warp Speed, said health workers will receive the jab first before then administering it to others.

The US gave the final go-ahead on Friday to the nation’s first Covid-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

The Food and Drug Administration authorised an emergency rollout of what promises to be a strongly protective vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.