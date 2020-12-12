Apple boss to urge world leaders to work together for ‘carbon neutral economy’

Apple boss Tim Cook will tell world leaders that they must act “at this moment of historic urgency” during a speech to the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday.

The technology giant’s chief executive will say that “every leader – of nations, of companies and of communities – has a particular burden to act” to cut carbon emissions around the world.

Mr Cook will give a short address at the event, co-hosted by the UN, UK and France, which marks five years since the Paris Agreement – the world’s first comprehensive treaty on tackling climate change – was secured in the French capital.

The summit will hear from leaders from major economies including China, the EU, Japan and Canada, along with dozens of countries who are expected to outline new efforts to drive down emissions, as well as the UK and the UN secretary general.

Earlier this year, Apple pledged to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030, across its entire business, including its supply chain.

The firm says it has already become carbon neutral for its worldwide corporate operations.

In his message to the online summit, Mr Cook will confirm that Apple has increased the number of suppliers who have committed to using 100% renewable energy for their Apple-based production to 95, up from 72 in September.

The Apple boss will call on others to join the tech giant in an effort to reduce their emissions and create a “carbon neutral economy”.

“We see every part of our device life cycle — from design, to manufacturing, to durability and repair, to recycling — as an opportunity for environmental innovation, moving us toward our goal of a closed loop supply chain,” Mr Cook is expected to say.

“The choice between the bottom line and the future of our planet is a false one, and each new green innovation offers the proof.

“This is no time for changes at the margins. Together, we can transition to a carbon neutral economy and usher in a new era of inclusive opportunity.

“This is a moment for ambition, cooperation, and leadership.

“We at Apple are proud to be your partners, and we call on companies and governments around the world to do all we can to make 2021 the year we turn the corner for good.”