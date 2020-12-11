Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump lawsuit

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 16:56
Scott Bauer, Associated Press

A judge in Wisconsin has ruled against Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.

Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled against Mr Trump after a virtual hearing. The president’s federal lawsuit remains alive.

Mr Trump has been urging lower court judges to rule quickly in the cases so he can file appeals before the electoral college meets on Monday and casts Wisconsin’s 10 votes for Mr Biden.

The president is expected to quickly appeal against the ruling to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, even though his chances of success appear to be small.

Mr Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties.

He asked in the state lawsuit to disqualify more than 221,000 votes in the Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties.

electionpa-
