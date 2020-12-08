Brexit is not related to speed of Covid-19 vaccine delivery in UK, says health expert

Public health expert Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has said that the speed of the roll out of the UK vaccine programme had nothing to do with Brexit.

The UK had opted to allow the vaccine to be delivered in “highly controlled circumstances” even though the vaccine had not yet been licensed in the UK which was still technically in the EU and under the auspices of the European Medicine Agency (EMA), he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Other European countries were awaiting EMA licensing whereby the vaccine could be distributed more widely, he said. There was no right way or wrong way to do this, it was a judgement call, added Professor McKee.

Last week, UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson drew ridicule for claiming Britain was able to approve the vaccine quicker than the US and European countries because the UK had "much better" scientists.

Mr Williamson said the UK was the first country to roll out the immunisation program ahead of the US, France or Belgium because they are "a much better country than every single one of them”.

Mr Williamson's comments followed a claim by the British Health Secretary Matt Hancock that UK health officials were able to approve the vaccine first because of Brexit. He contrasted the quick administration of the vaccine with the European Union's slower approach who were "moving a little bit more slowly”.

However, this was contradicted by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) while the EMA said the British Government had prioritised speed over public confidence.

Having the vaccine so quickly was a remarkable achievement and had come about because a lot of the research had already been done in the area of cancer said, Professor McKee. The necessary approvals for immunisation in Britain had come through because there were no administrative delays, he added.

However, Professor McKee warned that there would have to be rigorous scrutiny of the roll out of the vaccine - who gets it, who does not, that problems are registered if they arise and if necessary that the vaccination programme is tailored to ensure its long term success.

There would also need to be vigilance about the control of the messaging about the importance of the vaccination programme. “It won’t be safe until we all get it,” he said.

There will be people who will be “vaccine hesitant” and there will be others who will attempt to actively undermine the message about the importance of the vaccine, Professor McKee said. It will be really important to monitor this online behaviour because some of the messages will be spread through social media and other "uncontrolled" methods, he said.

Many people had lost their trust in politicians, so it will be important to get the message to the public about the importance of the vaccine, he urged.