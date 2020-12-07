Unidentified illness in India puts hundreds in hospital

Unidentified illness in India puts hundreds in hospital
Patients in hospital in India’s Andhra Pradesh state (AP)
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 11:48
Associated Press Reporter

At least one person has died and 200 others are in hospital due to an unidentified illness in India’s Andhra Pradesh state, according to reports.

The illness was detected on Saturday evening in Eluru, an ancient city famous for its hand-woven products. Since then, patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.

A 45-year-old man who was in hospital with symptoms similar to epilepsy and nausea died on Sunday evening, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

A young patient is brought in a wheelchair to the district government hospital in Eluru (AP)

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the illness. So far, water samples from affected areas have not shown any signs of contamination and patients have tested negative for Covid-19.

State chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited a government hospital and met patients who were ill. Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu demanded on Twitter an “impartial, full-fledged inquiry into the incident”.

Andhra Pradesh state is among those worst hit by Covid-19, with more than 800,000 detected cases. The health system in the state, like the rest of India, has been frayed by the virus.

More in this section

Brexit Michel Barnier gives ‘gloomy’ assessment of post-Brexit trade deal progress
Brexit Brexit talks to continue with Johnson and von der Leyen to speak this evening
Virus Outbreak South Korea Warning of coronavirus ‘war zone’ in South Korea
illnesspa-sourceplace: international
Coronavirus

CEO of retailer Zalando resigns to prioritise wife’s career

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 5, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 10
  • 20
  • 43
  • 44
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices