Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested in connection with fraud probe

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson Picture: Nigel French/PA)

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 18:29
PA

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the British Labour Party after he was arrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city, sources have said.

Joe Anderson, 62, has been taken to a police station for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

Merseyside Police said five men had been arrested on Friday as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

It is understood the mayor has been suspended from the Labour Party following his arrest.

A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan in Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation, police said.

A 33-year-old man from West Derby, Liverpool, and a 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale in Southport, are suspected of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 25-year-old man from Ormskirk, Lancashire, and a 72-year-old man from Aigburth in Liverpool were also detained on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Liverpool City Council did not deny that the mayor had been arrested, simply saying in a statement: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

