Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge

Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been refused bail a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

Mr Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and seized documents.

Mr Lai’s detention is seen as another sign of a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

On Wednesday, Mr Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Mr Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail.

His case has been adjourned till April 16.