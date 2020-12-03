Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai denied bail on fraud charge
Jimmy Lai, seen here in October, has been denied bail after a court appearance in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Thu, 03 Dec, 2020 - 04:46
Zen Soo, Associated Press

Outspoken Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been refused bail a fraud charge amid a growing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested on August 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country.

Mr Lai, 73, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and seized documents.

Mr Lai’s detention is seen as another sign of a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

On Wednesday, Mr Lai and two Next Digital executives were charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms for Next Digital office space.

Mr Lai appeared in court Thursday and was denied bail.

His case has been adjourned till April 16.

More in this section

China Moon Probe Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth
Trump Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
Valery Giscard d'Estaing. Former French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies aged 94
protestslaipa-sourceplace: international
Virus Outbreak US Surge

Swamped US hospitals scramble for pandemic help

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices