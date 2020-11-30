Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
A brightly burning meteor is seen over a road in Japan (Kamio via AP)
Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 11:01
Associated Press Reporter

A brightly burning meteor has been seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan.

The spectacle captured the attention of television and social media.

The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday.

Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.

A brightly burning meteor is seen in the sky above Japan (Kamio via AP)

NHK public television said its cameras in the central prefectures of Aichi, Mie and elsewhere captured the fireball in the southern sky.

A camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth, the Asahi newspaper reported.

Some experts said small fragments of the meteorite might have reached the ground.

