Joe Biden to see a doctor after twisting ankle while playing with dog

President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution”, his office said.

Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and planned to visit an orthopaedist for an examination on Sunday afternoon, his office said.

Mr Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election.

The Bidens have said they will be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.