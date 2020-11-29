Mudslides cover streets of Italian town

Mudslides cover streets of Italian town
The town of Bitti, Sardinia, Italy, was hit by a storm and flooded by mudslides (Alessandro Tocco/LaPresse via AP)
Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 04:53
Associated Press Reporter

Mudslides covered streets in the town of Bitti in Italy’s Sardinia after the area was struck by a storm on Saturday.

The small town in the Nuoro province was hit with heavy rains that caused powerful mudslides which covered the streets of the city centre.

A bridge collapsed and the main square in front the town hall became engulfed in mud.

Cars were also badly damaged with many becoming stuck.

The Italian Civil Defence declared a red weather alert for Sardinia on Saturday and Sunday.

The stormy weather is also expected to reach southern Italy and particularly Calabria region on Sunday.

More in this section

Brexit UK tells EU to bring ‘fresh thinking’ to Brexit talks and concede on fishing
Poland Abortion Protest Tear gas fired as police block Warsaw march against abortion ruling
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Channel migrants reaching UK on more than one in three days
mudslidespa-sourceplace: international
France Law Protests

Tear gas fired as French protesters condemn bill outlawing use of police images

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 28, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 16
  • 18
  • 45
  • 47
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices