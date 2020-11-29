Mudslides cover streets of Italian town

Mudslides covered streets in the town of Bitti in Italy’s Sardinia after the area was struck by a storm on Saturday.

The small town in the Nuoro province was hit with heavy rains that caused powerful mudslides which covered the streets of the city centre.

A bridge collapsed and the main square in front the town hall became engulfed in mud.

Cars were also badly damaged with many becoming stuck.

The Italian Civil Defence declared a red weather alert for Sardinia on Saturday and Sunday.

The stormy weather is also expected to reach southern Italy and particularly Calabria region on Sunday.