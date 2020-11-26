Boris Johnson thinks UK will ‘thrive’ without EU deal despite warnings of economic hit

Face-to-face talks in Brussels were suspended a week ago after a member of his team contracted coronavirus.
Boris Johnson thinks UK will ‘thrive’ without EU deal despite warnings of economic hit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street, London on his first day out of self-isolation after he came into contact with an MP who later tested positive for coronavirus . Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 17:22
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson believes the UK will “thrive” without a European Union trade deal despite official forecasts warning of a major economic hit.

The British government insisted that they remained committed to securing a post-Brexit trade deal and talks were continuing virtually with Michel Barnier’s EU team.

But there is no certainty on when face-to-face talks will resume amid reports Mr Barnier will not travel to London without a major shift in the UK’s position.

The EU’s chief negotiator is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test before he would be able to travel, but reports from Brussels suggest he will not head to London for talks this weekend if they are to be pointless.

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, Lord David Frost leaving 10 Downing Street, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Face-to-face talks in Brussels were suspended a week ago after a member of his team contracted coronavirus.

The UK Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Negotiations will continue virtually. It’s a matter for them when and if they choose to travel.”

The spokesman said the UK side was “committed to working hard” to reach a free-trade agreement (FTA) and were working to “bridge the gaps that remain between us”.

“Throughout the negotiation our position has been consistently clear,” the spokesman added.

The Office for Budget Responsibility laid bare the economic importance of a deal, warning that failure to reach an agreement could result in a 2% hit to gross domestic product, the standard measure of the size and health of a nation’s economy.

The UK Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The PM believes that the UK will thrive with or without a deal with the EU.

“But it remains our ambition to reach an FTA which is why we continue to negotiate.”

Both sides have stressed the need to work quickly if a deal is to be in place when transition arrangements expire at the end of the year.

The UK will leave the single market and customs union in any event but work continues on a deal to allow smooth trade with no quotas or tariffs.

But the talks have been stuck for months on the issues of fishing rights, the governance of any deal and the “level playing field” conditions aimed at preventing unfair competition by cutting standards or increasing state subsidies.

Read More

Leaked Trinity plan discusses cutting physical lectures, selling off buildings

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Holiday Travel In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year
Denmark Minks Hundreds of culled mink resurface after burial in Denmark
Burkina Faso Elections Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian Kabore re-elected
brexitpa-sourceplace: uk
South Korea Financial Markets

World markets subdued as US trading shuts for Thanksgiving

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 36
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices