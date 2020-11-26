In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year

In Pictures: US pauses for Thanksgiving after turbulent year
Tory Johnson, left, and Raven Rivers wait in the Grand Hall of Chicago’s Union Station for their train to Kalamazoo, Michigan (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 16:59
Associated Press Reporter

The US is celebrating Thanksgiving at a time of widespread coronavirus restrictions and with the fallout of the presidential election continuing.

Many have travelled to see family members despite being discouraged to do so as virus cases continue to rise.

President Donald Trump is continuing to contest president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the election although a formal transition process has now been initiated.

A man walks through the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC as sunrise approaches on Thanksgiving (Patrick Semansky/AP)
A traveller at Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York (John Minchillo/AP)
Uadla Santos and her daughter Beatriz, two, watch a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Entertainers wait along 34th Street for their turn to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in front of the flagship store in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
New York governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a new Thanksgiving-themed face mask (Kevin P Coughlin/AP)
Frozen turkeys are stacked on a table in Colorado (David Zabulowski/AP)
Pearl Gailloux, 88, left, receives a Thanksgiving dinner and a holiday card from Meals on Wheels volunteers Ted Fischer, centre, and his daughter Molly, 21, in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
A lone rail traveller takes time to look at the Christmas tree in Chicago’s Union Station (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
A dancer warms up along 34th Street while waiting to perform during a pre-taping of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (Mary Altaffer/AP)
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as seen from the Empire State Building in New York (Craig Ruttle/AP)
Rita Scanlon, 92, eats lunch delivered to her by Meals on Wheels at her home in Rhode Island (David Goldman/AP)
Travellers move through a security checkpoint in a sparsely populated terminal at LaGuardia Airport, New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Latest

