Bus collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves dozens dead

Bus collision on Sao Paulo highway leaves dozens dead
The wreckage of the bus (AP/Juliano Oliveira)
Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 19:38
Marcelo Silva De Sousa, Associated Press

A bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck have collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, killing 40 people.

Rescuers were helping the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguai, about 217 miles from the city of Sao Paulo.

The bus collided with a truck (AP/Juliano Oliveira)

“There is no clear indication about what caused the accident, and it is being investigated,” Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said in a press conference. He said all the resources of his government would be used to help the victims and their families.

A police spokesperson told TV Globo that so far the death toll stood at 37 and Sao Paulo firefighters later said on their official Twitter account that 40 people had been killed.

More in this section

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild
Switzerland Attack Suspect in Swiss knife attack had tried to travel to Syria
Iran Australia Iran says British-Australian academic freed in exchange for three Iranians
buspa-sourceplace: international
Oil tanker damaged in mine explosion off Saudi Arabia

Oil tanker damaged in mine explosion off Saudi Arabia

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices