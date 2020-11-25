Diego Maradona has died aged 60

Diego Maradona has died aged 60

Diego Maradona has died aged 60. File picture.

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 16:57
Ciarán Sunderland

Diego Maradona, the football legend, had died today aged 60 in Tigre, Argentina. 

Mr Maradona died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been recovering from recent brain surgery. 

The Argentinian Football Association confirmed the former Argentina player and manager's death today. 

He had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

The AFA said on Twitter: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. 

"You will always be in our hearts.” 

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was the inspiration for Argentina’s World Cup success in Mexico in 1986. 

He also led the country to the final of the 1990 tournament in Italy and managed them in South Africa in 2010.

Read More

Diego Maradona has died, aged 60

More in this section

Germany Chancellery Crash Car hits gate outside Merkel’s offices
Thailand Protests Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation
Brexit All scenarios being considered ahead of Brexit transition deadline – UK minister
US presidential election

Meghan praised for addressing ‘taboo’ subject of miscarriage

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices