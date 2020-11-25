Diego Maradona has died, aged 60

Diego Maradona, the football legend, had died today aged 60 in Tigre, Argentina.

Mr Maradona died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been recovering from recent brain surgery.

The Argentinian Football Association confirmed the former Argentina player and manager's death today.

He had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

The AFA said on Twitter: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona.

"You will always be in our hearts.”

Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and was the inspiration for Argentina’s World Cup success in Mexico in 1986.

He also led the country to the final of the 1990 tournament in Italy and managed them in South Africa in 2010.