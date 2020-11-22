Man arrested after two killed in restaurant shooting

A man has been arrested after an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant left two people dead.

Another two were wounded in the shooting, while officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving lorry in the car park arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr, 23, of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early on Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The aftermath of the shooting at the Sonic restaurant (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP)

Silva was held without bond on Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

In a news release early on Sunday, Lieutenant Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9.23pm on Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul lorry parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

Officers who arrived found the moving lorry burning and four people who had been shot.

Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Centre for treatment and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Mr Jashinske said.

The victims’ names were withheld so their families could be informed.

Video tweeted by Omaha TV station KETV showed crews battling the lorry fire late on Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene early on Sunday to check on a device as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Mr Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside the restaurant after allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app account to buy a total of 57 dollars (£42) worth of hamburgers and corndogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported.

Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his 1,500 dollars (£1,110) bail.

At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, Mr Jashinske said on Sunday.