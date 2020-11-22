Man arrested after two killed in restaurant shooting

Man arrested after two killed in restaurant shooting
Roberto Carlos Silva Jr (Sarpy County Jail/AP)
Sun, 22 Nov, 2020 - 17:57
Associated Press Reporter

A man has been arrested after an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant left two people dead.

Another two were wounded in the shooting, while officers responding to a report of a possible bomb inside a moving lorry in the car park arrived to find the vehicle on fire.

Roberto Carlos Silva Jr, 23, of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early on Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The aftermath of the shooting at the Sonic restaurant (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/AP)

Silva was held without bond on Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

In a news release early on Sunday, Lieutenant Andy Jashinske said Bellevue police received a call at 9.23pm on Saturday about a possible bomb in a U-Haul lorry parked outside of the restaurant in the Omaha suburb.

A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting, he said.

Officers who arrived found the moving lorry burning and four people who had been shot.

Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Centre for treatment and the other two were declared dead at the scene, Mr Jashinske said.

The victims’ names were withheld so their families could be informed.

Video tweeted by Omaha TV station KETV showed crews battling the lorry fire late on Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad was at the scene early on Sunday to check on a device as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Mr Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside the restaurant after allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app account to buy a total of 57 dollars (£42) worth of hamburgers and corndogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported.

Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his 1,500 dollars (£1,110) bail.

At the time of that arrest, police seized three firearms from Silva, Mr Jashinske said on Sunday.

More in this section

Belarus Protests More than 140 people detained in Belarus demonstrations
Biden Biden expected to announce first Cabinet picks on Tuesday
Man dies in shark attack in Western Australia Man dies in shark attack in Western Australia
shootingpa-sourceplace: international
Trump

Climate agreement out to cripple US rather than save planet, Trump claims

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices