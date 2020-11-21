Japan hits third-straight day of record coronavirus cases

Japan hits third-straight day of record coronavirus cases
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during rush hour in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 06:38
Associated Press Reporter

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan reached a record for the third straight day at 2,418.

Japan, with fewer than 2,000 deaths related to the coronavirus, has been relatively successful at containing the damage from the pandemic with social distancing and the widespread use of masks.

But worries are growing about another surge over a three-day weekend. Monday is the Labour Thanksgiving holiday.

Japan’s government is weighing up whether to scale back the ‘GoTo’ tourism campaign amid a surge in cases   (Hiro Komae/AP)

A government coronavirus panel is meeting later on Saturday and may decide to scale back the “GoTo” tourism campaign, which offers discounts for domestic travel and eating out.

Prime minister Yoshihide Suga has been aggressive on keeping the economy going while balancing health risks.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was packed on Saturday with vacationers. Spots popular for holiday travel, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka, have seen Covid-19 cases jump recently.

