Pfizer seeking emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in US

Pfizer seeking emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in US

Pfizer is seeking emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in the US Picture: AP/Bebeto Matthews, File

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 12:36
Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

Pfizer has said it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The move could deliver a limited amount of first shots of the vaccine as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic – but not after a long, hard winter.

The action comes days after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe Covid-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Emergency authorisation could see vaccinations begin as early as next month (David Cheskin/PA)

The companies said that protection plus a good safety record means the vaccine should qualify for emergency use authorisation, something the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can grant before the final testing is fully complete.

With coronavirus surging around the US and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.

“Help is on the way,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert said on the eve of Pfizer’s announcement, adding that it is too early to abandon masks and other protective measures.

He said: “We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we’re waiting for that help to come.”

Read More

EU could approve two Covid-19 vaccines in December, says von der Leyen

Friday’s filing sets off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisers debate if the shots are ready. If so, another government group will have to decide how the initial limited supplies are rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans.

Initial supplies of the vaccine will be scarce and rationed. About 25 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine may become available in December, 30 million in January and 35 million more in February and March, according to information presented to the National Academy of Medicine this week. Recipients will need two doses, three weeks apart.

Not far behind is competitor Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. Its early data suggests the shots are as strong as Pfizer’s, and the company expects to also seek emergency authorisation within weeks.

Read More

Q&A: How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?

More in this section

Kenya Uganda Bobi Wine Dozens dead in Uganda following arrest of singer and opposition leader
Ursula von der Leyen visits Ireland EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
Madeleine McCann anniversary Madeleine McCann suspect’s appeal over separate case rejected
coronavirusvaccinepa-source#covid-19place: international
Azerbaijan Armenia

Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

  • 1
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 35
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices