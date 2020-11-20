EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks

EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Brian Lawless/PA)
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 12:09
Associated Press Reporter

The European Union has issued one of its most upbeat assessments of the state of post-Brexit trade negotiations.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “We’ve seen in the last days, better progress, more movement on important files.”

“This is good,” Ms von der Leyen told reporters, in comments that contrast sharply with previous statements over the talks that have dragged on with little progress for months, despite the tight January 1 deadline.

Her comment came a day after a member of the EU negotiating team tested positive for coronavirus, which led to the talks being suspended.

She said that because legal texts had made such progress, further discussions by video over the next days could progress too “since there is now substance where you can go through line by line”.

More in this section

Madeleine McCann anniversary Madeleine McCann suspect’s appeal over separate case rejected
Israel US Pompeo Pompeo ends visit to Israel with Jerusalem museum event
Obit Serbian Patriarch Serbian church leader dies after contracting Covid-19
brexitpa-sourceplace: international
Kenya Uganda Bobi Wine

Dozens dead in Uganda following arrest of singer and opposition leader

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

  • 1
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 35
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices