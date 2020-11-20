Dozens dead in Uganda following arrest of singer and opposition leader

Ugandan supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine (AP)
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 10:28
Risdel Kasasira, Associated Press

The death toll from protests over the arrest of Ugandan opposition presidential hopeful and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 37.

The Uganda police pathologist and the head of police health services told journalists in the capital, Kampala, that they had counted 37 bodies by Thursday morning.

The protests broke out on Wednesday after police arrested Mr Wine, who was expected to appear in court on Thursday in the eastern town of Iganga. Police accuse him of flouting Covid-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to address fewer than 200 people.

Ugandan pop star and opposition leader Bobi Wine (AP/Ronald Kabuubi, File)

Police have said 350 people were arrested and detained throughout Kampala. Tension remained in the capital on Thursday, with a heavy military and police presence.

Mr Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.

Speaking to reporters, security minister general Elly Tumwine warned the protesters that they will be dealt with if they continue.

Mr Tumwine said: “This was a deliberate and pre-planned move to cause chaos because we have evidence. But I want to warn those inciting violence that they will reap what they sow.”

