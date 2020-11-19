Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency vaccine approval

Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency vaccine approval
Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine (Ryan Remiorz/AP)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 23:23
Associated Press reporters

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the companies would seek an emergency use authorisation on Friday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.

Mr Azar said: “Hope and help are on the way.”

This week the companies said their vaccine was 95% effective.

Moderna is expected to file for emergency approval for its own vaccine candidate in the coming weeks.

More in this section

Biden Biden says Trump administration hampering virus response plan
Puerto Rico Troubled Telescope Giant radio telescope to close amid collapse fears
UK terror threat level escalated Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report
coronavirusvaccinepa-sourceplace: international
Belgium EU Summit

EU could approve two Covid-19 vaccines in December, says von der Leyen

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

  • 1
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 35
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices