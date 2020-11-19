EU could approve two Covid-19 vaccines in December, says von der Leyen

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 22:51
Associated Press reporters

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that two Covid-19 vaccines could receive conditional market authorisation as early as the second half of December.

Speaking after a meeting of EU leaders, Ms von der Leyen said the vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which created its serum with German drugmaker BioNTech, could be approved by the end of the year by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) “if all proceeds now without any problem”.

She added: “This is the very first step to be able to be on the market.”

Ms Von der Leyen said the EMA is in constant contact with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to synchronise the assessment of the vaccines.

The European Commission has agreed deals with several pharmaceutical companies including BioNTech and Pfizer to buy millions of doses of vaccines on behalf of all EU member states.

Ms Von der Leyen said earlier this week the commission hopes a deal with Moderna will soon be finalised.

