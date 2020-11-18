‘World’s first Christmas song for dogs’ released

‘World’s first Christmas song for dogs’ released

Raise The Woof! is a Christmas song for dogs (tails.com/PA)

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 21:48
Alistair Mason, PA

A tune branded the world’s first Christmas song for dogs has been released.

Raise The Woof! features common commands and dog-friendly noises over a reggae-style beat and was mastered at the Abbey Road Studios.

According to its makers, the sounds on the track are the result of two months of work, during which time more than 500 noises were played to 25 dogs to narrow down the choice for the final track.

Their reactions to the track were monitored by an animal behaviourist and a vet “to ensure it prompted positive behaviour from the dogs throughout”.

According to pet food brand tails.com, signs of a positive reaction to the track included “alertness, trying to discover where the sounds are coming from, head cocking” – as well as tail wagging.

Carolyn Menteith, an animal behaviourist who worked on the track’s development, said: “Creating a song just for dogs to enjoy with their families seemed an ideal way to bring some light-hearted fun to a difficult year and get tails wagging nationwide.”

The track is available to stream on Spotify and Amazon Music while a vinyl copy is available for £10 (€11), with money going to wellbeing group Dudes&Dogs.

