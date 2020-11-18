Coronavirus will not stop trackers from following Father Christmas

Coronavirus will not stop trackers from following Father Christmas
The North American Aerospace Defence Command has announced that Norad will track Santa on December 24 (David Zalubowski/AP)
Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 05:41
Lolita C Baldor, Associated Press

Santa’s trackers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command will continue to work despite the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado will work for a 65th year to field calls on Christmas Eve to tell the mostly young callers where Santa is flying.

However, Covid-19 regulations mean the number of Norad staff on the lines will be limited in 2020, the 65th year of the service.

Norad spokesman Preston Schlachter said: “We understand this is a time-honoured tradition, and we know undoubtedly there is going to be some disappointment.

“But we’re trying to keep it safe for everyone involved.”

Some callers will be able to speak to a member of the military but others will get a recorded update on the current location of Father Christmas.

The military command has been fielding calls since 1955, when Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup – the commander on duty at Norad’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defence Command – fielded a call from a child who dialled a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store advert, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Col Shoup quickly assured his caller that he was and the tradition began.

Today, most early calls come from Japan and Europe, and as the day goes on the callers from the US and Canada climb.

More in this section

Trump US to cut troop levels to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan
Anti-semitism in Labour Jeremy Corbyn to be ‘readmitted to Labour Party’
Congress Social Media Twitter and Facebook chiefs defend safeguards over election disinformation
noradpa-sourceplace: international
Trump

Trump fires head of election security agency

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 14, 2020

  • 2
  • 14
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices