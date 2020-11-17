US to cut troop levels to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan

US to cut troop levels to 2,500 each in Iraq and Afghanistan
Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 19:38
Robert Burns and Lolita C Baldor, Associated Press

Acting defence secretary Christopher Miller has announced plans to reduce US troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision fulfils Donald Trump’s pledge to bring forces home when conditions were met that kept the US and its allies safe.

The plan will accelerate troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan in Mr Trump’s final days in office, despite arguments from senior military officials in favour of a slower, more methodical pullout.

Mr Trump has refused to concede his election loss to Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, five days after the troop withdrawals are slated to finish.

Mr Miller said commanders and advisers agreed with the withdrawal plan, which will cut the number of troops in Afghanistan from more than 4,500 to 2,500, and in Iraq from about 3,000 to 2,500.

