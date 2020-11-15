Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact with Covid-19 case

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.

The British Prime Minister is “well” and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a spokesman for Number 10.

“The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”