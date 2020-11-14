10 die after fire hits Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania

10 die after fire hits Covid-19 intensive care unit in Romania
Firefighting engines and ambulances are stationed outside the hospital in Piatra Neamt (AP)
Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 20:41
AP Reporters

Ten people have died and seven other people were critically injured after a fire at a Romanian intensive care ward where Covid-19 patients were receiving treatment.

The blaze spread through the ward at a public hospital in the northern city of Piatra Neamt, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

The facade of the hospital is blackened by smoke (ZIarPiatraNeamt.ro/AP)

She said all but one of the people who died or were injured in the fire were hospital patients.

Romanian health minister Nelu Tataru told local media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit”.

Piatra Neamt is about 220 miles north of the capital, Bucharest.

