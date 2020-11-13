Two killed in blast at US veterans’ hospital

Two people have been killed in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in the US state of Connecticut, officials said.

State and federal investigators are at the VA Medical Centre in West Haven, said Brian Foley, a senior aide to state public safety commissioner James Rovella.

He cited “an explosion-type incident” with “serious injuries”.

The WTNH television station said smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation into an explosion at the building at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

Officers said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesman in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation, adding: “The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed.”