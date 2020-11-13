Bizarre requests from hotel guests revealed

Bizarre requests from hotel guests revealed
One guest asked staff to stop seagulls from squealing as they were keeping him awake (PA)
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 10:02
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Hotel guests have made bizarre requests to staff, including wanting a spare bed for a child’s imaginary friend, and a room to store 200 butterflies for a wedding.

Travelodge said many of its 575 UK and 10 Irish hotels had received “interesting” calls from guests or those making a booking in recent months.

Among the most notable were a plea for a bag of soil from Liverpool’s Anfield stadium, an inquiry about how to get an honorary degree from Oxford University for a grandmother, and a wife asking for a face mask for her snoring husband.

One guest also asked staff to stop seagulls from squealing as they were keeping him awake, while a businessman wondered if a bed could be placed on the beach for him to have a session of “blue sky thinking”.

One guest made a plea for a bag of soil from Liverpool’s Anfield stadium (PA)

Shakila Ahmed, of Travelodge, said: “Throughout the year, our hotel teams receive thousands of interesting requests from business and leisure guests.

“Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“Interestingly the requests change regionally, seasonally and this year we have even received interesting requests around social distancing. However, there are some requests beyond their control.”

Read More

Government monitoring social media of journalists, Tony Holohan, Vicky Phelan and others

More in this section

Conservative Party annual conference 2018 Aide sacked by Dominic Cummings settles claim for unfair dismissal
British Crime - Serial Killers - The Yorkshire Ripper - Dewsbury - 1981 In profile: The twisted life of the Yorkshire Ripper
US Election 2020 Texas Voting Top officials say November 3 election ‘most secure’ in US history
travelodgepa-sourceplace: ukplace: north westplace: south east
China US Election

China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 41
  • 45
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices