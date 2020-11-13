China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

"We respect the choice of the American people,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin."
China congratulates Biden on being elected US president

China has become one of the last major governments to congratulate Joe Biden. Picture: Andy Wong/AP

Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 09:02
Associated Press Reporter

China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected US president.

China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng of governments that congratulated Biden last weekend after he was projected to have secured enough electoral college votes in the November 3 election to win the White House.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

“We congratulate Mr Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms (Kamala) Harris.”

Mr Wang gave no reason for the delay but said “the result will be confirmed according to US laws and procedures”.

China’s government is mired in a tariff war with the Trump administration over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

President Donald Trump has also called China a security threat and imposed export curbs and other sanctions on Chinese companies.

Political analysts expect few changes under a Biden administration due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record and accusations of spying and technology theft.

Read More

Top officials say November 3 election ‘most secure’ in US history

More in this section

British Crime - Serial Killers - The Yorkshire Ripper - Dewsbury - 1981 In profile: The twisted life of the Yorkshire Ripper
US Election 2020 Texas Voting Top officials say November 3 election ‘most secure’ in US history
University Hospital of North Durham Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74
electionchinapa-source#us electionsplace: international
Conservative Party annual conference 2018

Aide sacked by Dominic Cummings settles claim for unfair dismissal

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 29
  • 41
  • 45
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices