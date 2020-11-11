Boris Johnson's communications chief quits in Downing Street power struggle

Boris Johnson’s communications director Lee Cain has dramatically resigned amid signs of a bitter Downing Street power struggle.

In a statement the former journalist said that after “careful consideration” he had decided to leave No 10 at the end of the year.

The shock move comes less than 24 hours after it was reported that he was to be promoted to the key position of the UK Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

Mr Cain was a close ally of Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, having worked with him on the Brexit campaign.

The appointment was seen as consolidating the former Vote Leave team’s grip at the top of Downing Street.

However, it provoked an immediate backlash with Mr Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds reportedly opposed to the move.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Mr Cain said he was leaving despite having been offered the chief of staff post.

“After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No 10 director of communications and will leave the post at the end of the year,” he said.

“It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades – and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

“I would like to thank all the team at No 10 – including the many unsung and incredibly talented civil servants – for their hard work and support during the last 18 months.

“And most of all I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his loyalty and leadership.”