Biden says ‘nothing going to stop’ transition of power

President-elect Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Tue, 10 Nov, 2020 - 20:00
President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing is going to stop” his administration moving forward, despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race for the White House.

Mr Biden said that his transition is “well under way” and that he is reviewing potential Cabinet picks and other positions.

Mr Biden said some Republicans’ denial of his victory “is not at much consequence in our plan and what we’re able to do between now and January 20”.

Asked by a reporter what he would say to President Trump, Mr Biden said: “Mr President, looking forward to speaking with you.”

electionpa-sourceplace: international
Latest

