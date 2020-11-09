Crane climber taken into police custody following climate protest

Alex Sidney is camped on a gantry outside the crane’s cab (Alex Sidney/Ames Wilson/Extinction Rebellion Norwich/PA)
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 14:03
Megan Baynes, PA

A teenage climate protester who camped at the top of a crane has ended his protest and been taken into police custody.

Alex Sidney, 17, scaled the structure in England, early on Saturday morning and spent two nights at the top before descending at midday on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich confirmed he had been taken into police custody.

Speaking before he climbed down, the teenager told the PA news agency: “Fire officers want to speak to me first, and then I will climb down on my own.”

The set-up Alex Sidney made for himself at the top of a crane in Norwich as part of a climate inaction protest (Extinction Rebellion Norwich/PA)

Alex said he was protesting in the hope that politicians would get behind the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, and that local plans for the Wensum Link Road would be reviewed.

Known locally as the Wensum Link Road, the Norwich Western Link, a new dual carriageway in Norfolk is “destroying ancient trees, barbastelle bats, and polluting our protected chalk streams”, he said.

He previously told PA he was “a bit cold but still in good health”, despite running out of gas for his stove.

Alex Sidney spent two nights at the top of the crane (Extinction Rebellion Norwich/PA)

Extinction Rebellion Norwich said it last spoke to him just before he came down, but have been unable to speak with him since.

A spokesman said: “Before he came down he was pleased about the reach his action has got across the media, and really hoping politicians might take some action off the back of it.

“He was tired and hungry, but still enthusiastic as always!”

He spent two nights camped on the gantry outside the crane’s cab, around 115ft (33m) off the ground.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for comment.

What does the Pfizer vaccine announcement mean for me?

