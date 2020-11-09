World Covid cases hit 50 million mark

World Covid cases hit 50 million mark
A woman in Philadelphia wears a facemask in support of President-elect Joe Biden, who has said one of his first tasks will be to try to bring the pandemic under control in the US (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 02:37
Associated Reporters

The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone, with more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million Covid-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide.

50.2 million Cases of coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic started

The US, with around 4% of the world’s population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.

The country has had more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the US, as they are in many countries.

The US reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the university.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000, as the country continued to break its own record for daily cases on nearly every day last week.

Amid the nationwide spikes, even the sparsely-populated state of Alaska on Saturday reported hitting a daily record in new coronavirus cases.

A social distancing reminder is taped to the rail outside a polling station in Anchorage, Alaska, for last week’s presidential election (Emily Mesner/Anchorage Daily News/AP)

The state recorded 604 cases, the highest in a single day since October 25, when 526 cases were tallied, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Department of Health and Social Services said there were no new deaths from the virus. The state has had 19,306 cases and 79 deaths since the coronavirus hit.

More in this section

Biden Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration
Virus Outbreak US Surge US sets new record high for coronavirus cases
Trump Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome ‘clear’
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international
Bolsonaro Supreme Court

Leaders of Brazil and Mexico stay silent as world congratulates Biden

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices