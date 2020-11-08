Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome ‘clear’

Bush calls election ‘fair’ and outcome ‘clear’
George W Bush said now was the time when ‘we must come together’ (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 18:07
AP Reporters

Former US president George W Bush says the American people “can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear”.

He said in a statement following Joe Biden’s victory that “no matter how you voted, your vote counted”.

And he added that president Donald Trump had the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, with any unresolved issues to be “properly adjudicated”.

President-elect Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Bush said now was the time when “we must come together for the sake of our families and neighbours, and for our nation and its future”.

He said he had spoken with Mr Biden and thanked the president-elect for what Mr Bush said was “the patriotic message” in his national address on Saturday night after being declared the election winner.

Mr Bush said in his statement that while he and Mr Biden had political differences, the former president said he knew the president-elect “to be good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country”.

More in this section

Election 2020 Global Reaction Photo Gallery In pictures: World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait
Thailand Protests Thai police use water cannons on pro-democracy protesters
Norwich crane climber ‘cold but in good health’ 24 hours into climate protest Norwich crane climber ‘cold but in good health’ 24 hours into climate protest
electionbushpa-sourceplace: international
Belarus Protests

Police carrying clubs arrest more than 500 protesters in Belarus

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 7, 2020

  • 14
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 38
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices