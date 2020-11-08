World reacts to Biden-Harris win after tense wait

The announcement that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election on Saturday produced a burst of excitement around the world.
The election was followed closely beyond the US and the final decision made front page headlines globally.
The announcement that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election on Saturday produced a burst of excitement around the world.
The election was followed closely beyond the US and the final decision made front page headlines globally.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox
Your Irish Examiner delivered to your doorSubscribe today
Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 9:00 AM
Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 5:00 AM
Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 1:00 PM